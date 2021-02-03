Digvijaya raises FIR against journalist & MP

Digvijaya Singh said, "this paramounts to harassment of the concerned person" as they have been charged with sedition and requested the Home Minister to look into the matter.

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Congress MP Digvijaya Singh has raised the registration of sedition cases against party MP Shashi Tharoor and some journalists after the January 26 incident in Delhi during the tractor march.

The Congress MP alleged that same type of FIR has been registered in three states.

The Noida police booked Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor, journalists Rajdeep Sardesai, Mrinal Pande, Vinod K. Jose (Caravan) and others for sedition.

An FIR lodged at the Sector-20 police station on Thursday stated that they were booked for tweeting and spreading fake news pertaining to the death of a farmer during the tractor rally on this Republic Day.

The FIR also names Zafar Agha, the Group Editor-in-Chief of National Herald, and Ananth Nath, the Editor of Caravan.

The politicians and journalists have been booked for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony; imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration; deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs; uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person among others.

--IANS

miz/in