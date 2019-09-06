Digvijaya repeats spying charges against BJP members

Singh claimed that the attack on him came in the wake of his comment that BJP's IT cell member Dhruv Saxena and Bajrang Dal member Balram Singh were caught taking money from ISI but the then BJP government neither used National Security Act (NSA) nor opposed their bail, adding that his ideological fight against the BJP will continue.

He said the cases of corruption against the BJP during its 15-year rule are now being exposed and he was therefore being targeted by the BJP. The RSS and the BJP have, on the other hand, decided on some introspection. The party's organisational general secretary Suhas Bhagat has asked the party to check the antecedents of members inducted in the recent times.

The issue cropped up after Digvijaya Singh spoke about the anti-national activities of some Sangh Parivar members. In 2017 the party's IT cell convenor Dhruv Saksena was found to have been involved in handling large amounts of money allegedly received from ISI operatives. Saxena had colluded with Balram of Satna who had been arrested recently for handling the money of ISI operatives. Singh said the BJP government did not contest the bail for Dhruv Saxena who should have been arrested under NSA.

Singh said he had spoken with Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday and there were no hard feelings between them. He said it was for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and party president Sonia Gandhi to take a call on the issue between him and Forest Minister Umang Singhar, who has levelled serious allegations against Singh. Singhar had written to the party interim president Sonia Gandhi accusing Digvijaya Singh of trying to run the government and party by proxy.

However, Digvijaya indirectly demanded action against Singhar saying, "there should be discipline in every party. If someone indulges in indiscipline, no matter how big an individual is, action should be taken against him."

The Congress veteran defended his decision to write letters to all ministers seeking an audience with them to know the status of transfers and other works he had recommended to them.

Singhar had levelled serious allegations against Singh till he was summoned by the CM, who is also the Pradesh Congress Committee chief. Digvijaya Singh supporter Manak Agrawal had even gone to the extent of calling Singhar a BJP agent.

Singh said it was his right and duty as a member of parliament to write letters to ministers because he only wanted to know the status of works party workers had suggested. "I said if they violate policy or rules, don't do those works but please inform me," he added.

Reacting to P Chidambaram's arrest, Singh alleged that the Central government was following the Gujarat model of governance where the innocent are framed and many cases are slapped against them. "They tried to find evidence against me for 15 years, but could not find anything. The ED and CBI are not after me. There is no money laundering case against me," he added.

"This government (at the Centre) fosters enmity, these people who are in power today are implementing the 'Gujarat Model of Governance', implicating innocent people, registering false cases, as they did in Gujarat, Singh told reporters.

He, however, claimed ignorance about the ED case against Chief Minister Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri, arrested in a money laundering case related to the VVIP Chopper scam.

Asked about the ED's action against Chidambaram, Singhsaid, I condemn it. He was implicated falsely. There is no evidence against him in any of the cases. "I know him since 1984-85, he is an honest person and never went against rules and regulations", Singh said.