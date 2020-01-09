Digvijaya Singh wants to instigate students for violence, says Shahnawaz Hussain

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Thursday hit out at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh saying that he wants to instigate students for violence.

"Congress leader Digvijaya Singh wants to instigate the students for violence. RSS and ABVP are those who ignite the flame of nationalism in the country. But the 'tukde-tukde' gang and leftist organisations do not want that students should study in JNU. The violence was spread by leftist organisations in JNU for three days," Hussain told ANI.



On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and politicians, cutting across party lines, condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. (ANI)

