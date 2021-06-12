Digvijaya Singh's remark on revoking Article 370 from J-K is part of Congress' toolkit: BJP

The alleged clubhouse chat of Digvijaya with a Pakistani journalist was released on Twitter by BJP leader Amit Malviya.Briefing mediapersons, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "This is the same Digvijaya Singh, who had termed the Pulwama attack just an accident. He had called the 26/11 attack a conspiracy of RSS and also tried to give clean chit to Pakistan at that time. It is all part of that toolkit. Digvijaya Singh said if Modi ji comes out of power and Congress's government comes, it will re-establish Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir."Patra further alleged that it is quite possible that the stage was set or managed well earlier for Digvijaya to speak (make such comments on J-K) and either Singh or a senior Congress leader must have told the Pakistani journalist to ask such a question."Digvijay ji thanks that journalist for such a question. I request the Congress party to change its name and change INC to ANC (Anti National Club House). This is such a clubhouse in which all the people started hating India today while hating Modi ji," added Patra.Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta also lambasted at Digvijaya Singh for his comment and termed it shameful and alleged it is part of "Congress' toolkit campaign"."Digvijaya Singh's comment is shameful. Congress leaders speak Pakistan's language. Pakistan wants reinstallation of Article 370 and Digvijaya Singh is speaking their language. It is also part of toolkit campaign," Gupta told ANI.Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said rather than instigating Kashmiri brethren, Digvijay Singh must take a lesson in patriotism from average Kashmiris."Instead of playing to the gallery across the border, Congress must come to terms with the abrogation of article 370. Jamuriyat was only in hands of the ruling elite. Insaniyat died when instigators of violence sent their own kids abroad and gave stones to children of common folk," tweeted Hardeep Singh Puri."Kashmiriyat died a million deaths when Kashmiri Pandits were hounded out of the valley overnight and continue to be gunned down even today. Instead of instigating our Kashmiri brethren, Digvijay Singh must take a lesson in patriotism from average Kashmiris," added the union minister.Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said revoking Article 370 and reducing the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir was an extremely sad decision and the Congress Party will relook into this issue.Speaking in Club House chat, Digvijaya Singh said, "Democracy was not there in Kashmir. When they revoked Article 370 then Insaniyat was not there because they had put everyone behind bars. Kashmiriyat is something that is basically the fundamentals of secularism. Because in a Muslim majority state, there was a Hindu Raja and both were together. Kashmiri Pundits were given Reservation in Kashmir in government services. So therefore the decision of revoking Article 370 and reducing the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir is an extremely sad decision. And the Congress Party would certainly have to have a relook into this issue." (ANI)