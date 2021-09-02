Digvijaya to head committee on agitations, Priyanka made member

A statement from the Congress said, "the committee has been formed to plan sustained agitations on national issues."

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday constituted a committee to raise national issues and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh has been made chairman with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as one of its members.

The other members of the committee are Uttam Kumar Reddy, BK Hariprasad, Manish Chathrath, Ripun Bora, Udit Raj, Ragini Nayak and Zubair Khan.

Digvijaya Singh, who has made a comeback has been leading an agitation in his home state and was last seen in Delhi during the protest march led by Rahul Gandhi where he was detained by the police. Many people have commented that Congress needs leaders like him. Singh, who was a powerful General Secretary and has been in charge of the party in UP, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and many other states, was out of the All India Congress Committee for long.

The Congress has been protesting against the government on various issues. On Thursday also it held a protest in Delhi against the fuel price hike but it has not been able to sustain a nationwide campaign against the Union government in the past seven years, said a party leader.

The party's frontal organizations -- youth and women wings -- on Thursday held protests against the government over inflation and fuel price rise in New Delhi. Mahila Congress workers protested near the Prime Minister's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

The Youth Congress held a protest outside the Ministry of Petroleum against the rise in the prices of fuel and LPG cylinders.

The Mahila Congress protestors were detained by the police. Amrita Dhawan, president of Delhi Mahila Congress before being detained said, "the home budget has collapsed, the price of every item is skyrocketing and things are going beyond the reach of common man."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday had attacked the government on the issue and had said that the only GDP which is growing in the country are the prices of Gas, Diesel, Petrol (GDP) which has hit the common man the hardest.

--IANS

miz/bg