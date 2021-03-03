Digvijaya to lead farmers' protest in MP

Singh is scheduled to hold a series of 'kisan chaupals' and 'panchayats' at many villages in the state. He will also be staying with the farmers for four days and interact with them, said a party statement.

Bhopal, March 3 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh will be spearheading the farmers' agitation against the Centre's contentious farm laws, across various districts in the state, beginning from Wednesday.

The former CM will be holding the first kisan chaupal in Ratlam's Renmahu Chowpatty on Wednesday night. Subsequently, on Thursday 'kisan mahapanchayats' will be convened at Delanpur in the same district, at Badnagar on Friday and in Sehore's Shyampur on Saturday.

Political experts opined that Digvijaya wants to distance himself from the controversies brewing within the Congress.

"This was the reason he did not make comment anything on the ongoing rift within the party and has gone on a non-political campaign to unite the protesting farmers."

--IANS

snp-skp/khz