Dikshit's death huge loss for Delhi: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday mourned the death of his predecessor Sheila Dikshit, saying her contribution to the city will always be remembered.

"Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Dikshit, who was Delhi Chief Minister for three consecutive terms (1998-2013), passed away on Saturday. She was 81.