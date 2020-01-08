Dilip Ghosh turns away ambulance during rally in West Bengal

Nadia (West Bengal) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): In what can be termed as utter apathy, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh turned away an ambulance which tried to make way through the rally he was addressing here on Monday.

He ordered to divert the route of the ambulance during stating that it was Trinamool Congress' tactic to disrupt the rally.



"Divert the route of ambulance as hundreds of people are sitting here. They (TMC) are doing it purposely. It is their tactic to disrupt this rally," Ghosh said while addressing the rally here on Monday.

"Following 'Nagarik Abhinandan Yatra', addressing a public meeting at Krishnanagar. Krishnanagar is wholeheartedly supporting historical CAA. #BengalWithCAA," Ghosh tweeted while sharing few photographs from the rally. (ANI)

