'Dilli mein kya hua? Laddoo hua!' Mamata mocks PM Modi over development

Purba Medinipur [India], March 20 (ANI): Soaring the poll fever high, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding what development has been made in the country while saying, "Dilli mein kya hua? Laddoo hua! (What happened in Delhi? Laddoo!)."



Addressing a public meeting in Panskura, Banerjee said, "In every meeting he (PM Modi) says that no development happened in Bengal. I want to ask him, Dilli mein kya hua, Laddoo hua? (What happened in Delhi, Laddoo?)."

"What is there in your government? You did 'notebandi'. Now you are selling banks, railways, Air India and Coal India. Someday, they will sell the Haldia port. They will sell Bengal and the country. We will not let them do so," added the chief minister.

Banerjee's remarks come against the backdrop of Prime Minister Modi's public meeting in Kharagpur earlier on Saturday.

The BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are at loggerheads in poll-bound West Bengal. The top leadership of the BJP has been holding public meetings and roadshows across the state in recent months.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)