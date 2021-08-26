Dinesh Gundu Rao slams BJP over mining scam allegations, says Congress only alternative in Goa

Rao also slammed Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for raking up allegations of a mining scam made ten years ago, without really proving them."After 10 years, still they are making the same allegations. The BJP should have used enforcement agencies if they believed in the allegations against Congress leaders in the alleged mining scam," said Rao.Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday arrived in Goa to hold meetings with senior local party leaders in connection with the upcoming assembly elections.Talking about Chidambaram's Goa visit, Rao said that he is the senior observer for Goa and he will interact with all the important people during his first visit."During his first visit, Chidambaram ji will meet all the important people including MLAs, ex-MLAs, MPs, block presidents, and district presidents to get a sense of what is happening in Goa. There are so many issues which need to be discussed and finalize and I think with his presence all the decisions will be taken very quickly," said the Congress leader.He further slammed the BJP government for their "bad" governance and said that today Congress is the only alternative for Goa."The mood of the people of Goa is that we had enough of BJP. This is not an illegitimate government. They don't have a mandate. The governance has been so bad. Today price rise, unemployment, law and order problem, rape cases, so many issues of Goa have not been addressed. It is a corrupt government and people are fed up with this. Today congress is the only alternative. Last time people of Goa blessed the Congress and I hope this time I am sure they will be blessing us in a bigger way," he added.Rao added that they have geared up for the upcoming election and said that they have to win the heart and trust of the people of Goa."It is also our responsibility to see that we function properly and we will campaign in an effective way. We will go to the people and win their hearts. Now we have to win their trust now," he added.Girish Chodankar, president of Goa Congress said that Chidambaram is in Goa to meet senior leaders and to understand what is happening in Goa with regards to the election."In his first visit, he will meet top leaders, district president, block presidents. Then we will chalk out a strategy. We are also getting good support from the people," said Chodankar.Chidambaram has been recently appointed as the AICC election observer to Goa. He has been given responsibilities to oversee election strategies and coordination for the 2022 Goa Legislative Assembly elections.The assembly poll in Goa is due early next year. (ANI)