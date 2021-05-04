Dip in new Covid cases continues as India crosses 2 Cr-mark

It is the 13th straight day when India recorded more than three lakh cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the past seven days.

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) India continued to report a dip in Covid numbers with 3,57,229 fresh cases and 3,449 fatalities recorded in last 24 hours taking the total caseload to 2,02,82,833, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said here on Tuesday.

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,02,82,833 with 34,47,133 active cases and a total of 2,22,408 deaths so far.

According to MoHFW, a total of 3,20,289 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours after getting cured.

The health ministry said that 15,89,32,921 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 17,08,390, who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 29,33,10,779 samples have been tested up to Monday (May 3) for Covid-19, of these 16,63,742 samples were tested on Monday.

--IANS

