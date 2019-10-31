Diplomats' stir shuts Israeli embassy in India too

<br>"As Israeli embassies and consulates the world over, our embassy in New Delhi and consulates in Bengaluru and Mumbai are closed for business since Wednesday owing to disagreement between the ministries of finance and foreign affairs," a consulate official told IANS here.

The Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Wednesday announced on its official Facebook account that the Ministry of Finance had been breaching long-standing agreements with the foreign affairs employees.

"We are forced to close Israeli missions around the world as of today, October 30," said the statement. According to the post on the popular social media platform, no consular services will be provided and entry into the missions will not be allowed. "The Finance Ministry's ongoing disruption of the vital diplomatic tools of the state of Israel have left the MFA employees with no choice but to pursue sanctions," added the post. (Sharon Thambala can be contacted at thambalasharon@gmail.com)