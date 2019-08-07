Diplomats call Sushma Swaraj a true and great friend

Russian envoy Nikolay Kudashev, who visited Swaraj's residence to pay his last respect, said: "Sushma Swaraj was well known in Russia as a steadfast defender and promoter of the international interests of India and its global power reputation.

"She was a sincere and true friend of Russia, greatly contributing to the strengthening of our special and privileged strategic partnership. She will always dwell in our hearts and memories. May her soul rest in peace".

Israeli Ambassador Ron Malka called Swaraj a great friend of Israel. "She played a big role in the remarkable progress in Israel-India relationship," he said.