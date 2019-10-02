Direct descendants of Prophet Muhammad have same view on terrorism as India: PM Modi

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon the issue of terrorism while speaking on 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi here on Wednesday, saying that the direct descendants of Prophet Muhammad have the same view on terrorism as India and echo the same.

While talking about his recently concluded UN visit, he spoke about a "huge seminar" organised by Jordan on terrorism."The huge seminar was hosted by Jordan on terrorism. It is being hosted and organised by those who are said to be the direct descendant of Prophet Muhammad," he said."I was invited to deliver the speech and the views that we have no terrorism, the Jordan and the descendants of prophet share similar views and have expressed the same," said Prime Minister Modi.In the UN, Modi spoke about protecting the climate, fighting terrorism, and maintaining global peace. He said that terrorism is one of the greatest challenges for humanity and called upon the world leaders to unite against it for the sake of humanity.He called on the world to unite in the battle against terrorism and said that terrorism hurts the principles on which the United Nations was formed. For the sake of humanity, the entire world needs to unite to fight terrorism, he said. (ANI)