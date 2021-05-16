Directly transfer Rs 6K to poor in states under lockdown: Adhir to PM

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transfer Rs 6,000 per month to the accounts of eligible poor.

"The Congress President has suggested that the centre should provide free food grains to the needy and give Rs 6,000 per month to all the jobless people. In view of the above mentioned condition of the poor and downtrodden due to the ongoing pandemic, I shall request that at least to start with you may give a serious thought to the suggestion of the Congress President that the Central government should resort to direct cash transfer of Rs 6,000 per month in the bank accounts of all the eligible poor people of the states under lockdown, including the State of West Bengal," he said, in a letter to the Prime Minister.