Director and cinematographer K V Anand passes away

Chennai, April 30 (IANS) Noted director and cinematographer K.V. Anand passed away on Friday morning here following a cardiac arrest. He was 54.

Starting his career as a photojournalist, Anand later moved to the movie world as a cinematographer and then as a movie director.

After shooting pictures for leading Tamil magazines, Anand in early 1990s joined cinematographer P.C. Sreeman as his assistant.