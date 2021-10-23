Director of hospital: More and more young people and children suffer a severe COVID-19

Sofia [Bulgaria], October 23 (ANI/Novinite): More and more young people and children are suffering heavily from COVID-19. This was explained in the studio of "Wake Up" by the director of Alexandrovska Hospital, Dr Atanas Atanasov.



"Doctors are under a lot of psychological and physical pressure. We must again call on people to be vaccinated, "said Dr Atanasov. "We have not had a single person vaccinated who died in the hospital," he said.

Dr Atanasov explained that the hospital still has free beds for COVID patients. "Over 30 per cent of the hospital beds have been restructured for COVID patients. 35 per cent of them are intensive. But they also need to be staffed. We redirect teams from one clinic to another. If the escalation continues during the pandemic, there may be a shortage of teams," Atanasov said.

The hospital has prepared an action plan. (ANI/Novinite)

