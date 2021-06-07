Disability identification card can be used as photo ID for Co-WIN registration

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Unique Disability Identification (UDID) cards will now be accepted as Photo ID for registrations on Co-WIN 2.0, the union health ministry said on Monday.



In a letter to states and union territories, the ministry said that UDID card is issued to persons with disability by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and has all the necessary features such as the name, year of birth, gender, and photograph of the person, and meets the criteria for use of identification in Covid-19 vaccination.

Therefore, to facilitate access to vaccination for persons with disabilities, the ministry has decided to include the UDID in the list of prescribed Photo ID documents for COVID-19 vaccination.

"The necessary provisions for same are being made and would be available in Co-WIN shortly", the ministry said.

The States/UTs have been advised to widely publicise the use of UDID card as a permissible photo ID for accessing Covid vaccination. (ANI)

