Disabled girl child raped in Bihar, accused arrested

Saharsa (Bihar): A horrific case of alleged rape with a physically challenged girl has come to light from Bihar's Saharsa district. The girl, a minor, suffers from speech disability, reports say.

Acting promptly in the case, the police have taken the accused into custody.

A police official said on Thursday. "A mute girl had gone to cut grass in a field not far from her residence. A boy, also staying in the same village, allegedly raped her on Wednesday. When she resisted the rape, the accused beat her up."