Disabled minor girl raped in Gurugram

Gurugram, July 17 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old deaf and dumb girl was allegedly raped by a man in Gurugram's Chakkarpur area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday at around 7 p.m. when the victim was playing outside her house.

The accused Ram Pravesh and Kishan of the same locality abducted the victim on their bike and took the girl to an isolated place near her house where Ram Pravesh raped her after consuming liquor.