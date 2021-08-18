Discharges outnumber new Covid cases in Karnataka

The positivity rate for the day stood at 0.76 per cent and the case fatality rate at 1.61 per cent. The total active cases stood at 21,266, according to the state Health Department bulletin.

Bengaluru, Aug 18 (IANS) Karnataka logged 1,365 new Covid cases against 1,558 discharges, while 22 fresh deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, a statement said on Wednesday

Bengaluru Urban recorded 327 positive cases, 318 discharges and two deaths in the last 24 hours. Its total active cases stood at 7,920. The numbers of micro containment zones in the city has come down to 130. Mahadevapura zone is still in top of the list with 27 micro containment zones.

The authorities have been successful in deactivating as many as 783 micro containment zones amongst declared 913 zones. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has stated that creating micro containment zones in the city helped authorities to deal with the containment of the disease effectively.

Karnataka ranked third in terms of positive cases (29,31,827) and discharges (28,73281) after Maharashtra and Kerala at the national level. But, in terms of deaths Karnataka is in second place (37,039) after Maharashtra. With 95,25,713 vaccine doses administered, Bengaluru ranks second among metropolitan cities of the country.

The positivity rate in Bengaluru stood at 0.55 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada (268), Hassan (107), Kodagu (86), Mysuru (123), Udupi (97) districts recorded more case, while most of the north Karnataka districts, barring Belagavi (37), recorded fewer. Ramanagar, Yadgir, and Koppala recorded zero cases.

