Discipline needed for development: Prez Kovind at Sainik School

Speaking at the diamond jubilee celebration of the Manoj Pandey Sainik School here, Kovind said Sainik Schools played an important role in moulding the personality of students and preparing them to serve the country.

Lucknow, Aug 27 (IANS) While addressing a Sainik School event in Uttar Pradesh, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday stressed on the need for discipline in every walk of life to ensure development of the country.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the opening of 100 Sainik schools in the country, of which 16 would be in Uttar Pradesh, the President added.

"This Sainik school in Uttar Pradesh has started admitting girls since the past three years which is a major step towards women empowerment," he said.

He could not visit Kargil despite several attempts as adverse weather conditions prevented him, the President added.

"I hope to visit Kargil and pay my tributes to the brave martyrs in October. I have heard the slogan 'Mera har kaam, desh ke naam' which deserves to be embraced by all," he said.

He recalled the contribution of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister the late Sampurnanand, who had set up a Sainik school in the state.

The President appealed to the Union government and the administration to ensure that traffic was not held up for long during VIP movement.

"I have come to know about the problems that people face because the traffic is held up for a prolonged period of time. At most, traffic should be stopped for a few minutes to allow VIP movement. Emergency vehicles like ambulances should be given way. You can stop my convoy, too, to allow an ambulance to pass," he said.

