Discord in Bharatpur's ex-royal family: Former minister Vishvendra in face off with son Anirudh

Vishvendra Singh has been a staunch supporter of former PCC chief and ex-deputy CM Sachin Pilot and supported Pilot when he rebelled against the Congress state leadership.

Anirudh said, "I have not been in touch with my father for 6 weeks now. He has turned violent toward my mother, collected debt, turned alcoholic, and destroyed the businesses of friends who are supporting me. It is not just a difference of political ideologies," he said.

However, he lost his cabinet portfolio and ever since then he has been upset and vocal about things on his Twitter handle.

The ex-minister has now blocked his Twitter handle and has fallen silent since the last few days.

Recently, he met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot triggering speculation about his comeback.

On Monday, his son openly announced the growing differences with his father while on Sunday, he shot off a tweet showing his solidarity and support for Pilot.

"This is an official statement clarifying my political and ideological beliefs. I strongly stand in support of Shri Sachin Pilot as a political leader, friend and mentor.

"His efforts towards development of Rajasthan have been constant and unwavering regardless of position and recognition of powers that may be. That is the kind of leader I respect and that is the reason why I stand in support of him," he said in his post on Sunday.

He also retweeted many of the posts he had posted earlier in support of Pilot.

Soon after the rebellion, Singh's wife was angry with him for standing by Pilot as his cabinet portfolio was taken away.

Speaking to IANS soon after coming back from Manesar, Singh said, "My wife thinks we have committed a grave mistake and is quite angry."

