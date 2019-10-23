Discussed development of roads, national highways with Gadkari, says Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said that he has discussed the development of roads and highways in the state with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.





Baghel met Gadkari at his residence here today.



Speaking to media, Baghel said, "First, I gave Gadkari Diwali greetings. Then I informed him about the stoppage of work due to rains and the shortage of contractors on the national highways in Chhattisgarh. I also requested him for construction of some new roads in the state."



On being asked whether he accepted the demands of the Chief Minister, Gadkari said, "There is no politics in this. Development has at its own place and politics has its own place. Chattisgarh is in India. Whatever the Chief Minister told me I have tried to solve that issue."



"There are some places that require land acquisition, so I told Baghel to help the Centre as well. We are ready to help the Chattisgarh government in all possible ways," Gadkari added. (ANI)

