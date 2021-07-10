Discussed economic, trade cooperation with Georgian counterpart, says EAM Jaishankar

Tbilisi [Georgia], July 10 (ANI): India and Georgia, during the bilateral meeting discussed economic cooperation, tourism, trade and connectivity, said India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday.



The minister made the remarks after holding a meeting with the Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Georgia David Zalkaliani. "It was a very good discussion. We discussed economic cooperation, tourism, trade and connectivity. Our relationship is doing well. There're some big Indian projects in Georgia," said EAM Jaishankar.

The minister said he has invited Georgian leaders and business delegation to India. "I invited him to visit India with a business delegation. In India, people need to know more about Georgia, especially about its high ranking in ease of doing business. I'm very confident my visit will be the opening of a new chapter," he added.

Earlier today, EAM Jaishankar, had met with representatives of the Indian community from the country's Tsnori, Khaketi.

Jaishankar arrived in Tbilisi on Friday on a two-day official visit. On his arrival, the minister said he was blessed to hand over the holy relics of St. Queen Ketevan to the people of Georgia and it was an emotional moment.

Jaishankar was received by his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani on his arrival. Zalkaliani also referred to Jaishankar bringing with him relics of Georgia's Queen Ketevan and said the visit will play a huge role in strengthening ties and taking the relations to a completely new level.

Jaishankar handed over the Holy Relic of St. Queen Ketevan to the Government and the people of Georgia at a ceremony in the presence of His Holiness and Beatitude Ilia II, Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia and the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili.

St. Queen Ketevan was a 17th century Georgian Queen who attained martyrdom. Her relics were found in 2005 at the St. Augustine Convent in Old Goa, India, on the basis of medieval Portuguese records. (ANI)