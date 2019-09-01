Disgraceful misuse of power: Venugopal on ED questioning Shivakumar

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday alleged political vendetta behind the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning party leader DK Shivakumar.

"The BJP government has made CBI and ED as political vendetta agencies to carry out harassment against DK Shivakumar on a daily basis. This disgraceful misuse of power and harassment have to be condemned," Venugopal wrote on Twitter.



This comes a day after Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala hit out at the Centre and called the investigation against the party troubleshooter a "highhanded tactics and illegal process."

"We strongly condemn the highhanded tactics and illegal processes being deployed against Congress leader Shivakumar," the Congress spokesperson had said in a statement.

Shivakumar appeared before the ED officials here two times over the week in connection with his alleged involvement in a money laundering case.

The 57-year-old leader has said that he has not done anything wrong and will fully cooperate with the investigating agency. This had come after the Karnataka High Court dismissed his petition challenging the December 2018 summons issued to him. (ANI)

