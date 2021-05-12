Disheartening to hear some states complaining, says Bharat Biote

Bharat Biotech co-founder and Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella tweeted this on Wednesday amid reports of some states voicing their unhappiness over supplies.

Hyderabad, May 12 (IANS) Bharat Biotech has said that it is disheartening to hear some states complaining about its intentions regarding supply of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin.

"...18 states have been covered though in smaller shipments. Quite disheartening to the teams to hear some states complaining about our intentions," she tweeted.

"50 of our employees are off work due to covid, yet we continue to work under pandemic lockdowns 24x7 for U," the top official added.

Her tweet comes on a day when Delhi government said that Bharat Biotech has informed that it cannot provide additional doses of Covaxin.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Bharat Biotech informed the Delhi government that it cannot provide vaccines due to unavailability, under instruction from concerned government official. "It means that the central government is controlling supply of the vaccine," Sisodia said.

The Hyderabad-based company had stated on Tuesday that has been directly supplying Covaxin to 18 states since May 1.

The states are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The company, however, has not come out with details of the supplies like the number of doses supplied to the states.

