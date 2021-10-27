Disinformation campaign against Mohammad Shami orchestrated post-India's defeat at T20 WC

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Following India's defeat against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday, an orchestrated disinformation campaign against Mohammad Shami was launched.



Shami was subjected to online abuse after India suffered defeat against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday. As soon as the match ended, fans on Instagram and Twitter passed derogatory statements on Shami.

According to the unverified Twitter handle, Counter Propaganda Division, which has over 10k followers, this was an orchestrated disinformation campaign.

"WHO ABUSED #mdshami ?? Orchestrated Disinformation Campaign and the Role of "Useful Idiots". Scene 1: High adrenalin Cricket Match between arch military rivals. India and Pakistan. Indian cricket team was bad on-field and lost the game. Game of Minds Begin after the Match," tweeted Counter Propaganda Division.

"Finally, 8 Abusive Insta Posts from unknown (most likely) bot handles made it to International News of online harassment hurled at a Muslim cricketer in India. Not a single outlet has taken pains to give any other evidence of the abuses," informed Counter Propaganda Division in a tweet.

"These online campaigns are orchestrated keeping a very specific target in mind. Some are willing collaborators but the majority are just "Useful Idiots" for the planners. While we were at Hindu vs Muslim, RW vs LW, Shami vs Kohli, Rahul vs Modi. They had already entered our subconscious," said Counter Propaganda Division.

"Shami is one of the most loved Indian cricketers and will remain so. Players at the international level are subject to slurs and abuses and are programmed to deal with it. Our enemies are exploiting our social fissures ....and WE are letting them do it..," added the tweet.

Set 152 to win, Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan produced a batting masterclass to chase down the target without losing a wicket and with 13 balls remaining at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

This was the first time that India has lost a T20I by 10 wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by 10 wickets. India will next square off against New Zealand on October 31 while Pakistan will take on New Zealand on Tuesday. (ANI)

