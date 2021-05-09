Dismiss Imran Hussain from Delhi Cabinet for hoarding oxygen: BJP

Addressing a press conference, BJP's West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma said: "It is shocking that Delhi government is seizing oxygen cylinders of socio-religious organisations doing free distribution while its Minister is found hoarding 650 oxygen cylinders....

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) The BJP on Sunday demanded that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal dismiss Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain from his cabinet and order a CBI inquiry to find out how he managed to get the over 600 oxygen cylinders.

Verma also claimed that despite the Centre advisory to upgrade medical infrastructure in December 2020, the Kejriwal government didn't do anything.

"When the crisis increased and the Centre increased the city's oxygen quota, the Delhi government started looking for oxygen tankers on April 26 but by then all such tankers were hired by other states. Situation was such that the national capital had increased oxygen quota but patients were dying for oxygen as Delhi government had made no arrangement to lift its allocated quota," he alleged.

Verma held that the situation was so bad that the Union Home Secretary had written to the Chief Secretary and the High Court too reprimanded the Delhi Government.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri claimed that the Kejriwal government has totally failed the city in the fight against Covid and urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal to intervene and form an expert committee to ensure proper distribution of oxygen.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said: "A criminal case will be lodged against the Kejriwal government for failing Delhi in Covid-19 crisis despite having proper alerts from the Centre."

