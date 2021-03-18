Disney to reopen California parks on April 30

In a statement on Wednesday, Disney laid out a detailed plan of the reopening posted on the website of the Disneyland Resort, home to Disneyland Park and neighbouring Disney California Adventure Park, Xinhua news agency reported.

Los Angeles, March 18 (IANS) American entertainment giant Disney has announced that its flagship theme parks in California are slated to reopen with limited capacity on April 30 after more than a year of closure due to Covid-19.

"You'll soon be welcomed back to enjoy unforgettable attractions, see beloved Disney friends, shop for the latest merchandise, savour the world-famous food and drinks, capture fun photos and cherish special magical moments," the statement said.

Given theme park capacity will be significantly limited to comply with governmental requirements and promote physical distancing, Disney will manage attendance through a new theme park reservation system that will require all guests to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance.

Theme parks, including Disneyland, one of the most visited tourist attractions in California, have been closed since March last year over coronavirus fears.

State officials announced earlier this month to allow theme parks to reopen as early as April 1 with capacity restrictions and other safety modifications.

According to the state's 'Blueprint to a Safer Economy', theme parks in the counties in the most restrictive purple tier are not allowed to reopen.

But theme parks in the less-restrictive red tier will be eligible to reopen at 15 per cent capacity.

Maximum capacity will be increased to 25 per cent for theme parks in the counties in the orange tier and to 35 per cent in the yellow tier.

Orange County, where Disneyland Resort is located, moved into the red tier on Sunday.

