Disrespecting doctors treating COVID-19 patients is shameful, says MP CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): Taking cognisance of the incident where a senior doctor of a Hospital submitted his resignation over the mistreatment of the hospital staff, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday termed it a shameful incident, adding the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be tackled without the cooperation of people and doctors.



While addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said, "It is very shameful that some people treated the doctors and hospital staff rudely, thereby creating a ruckus at Bhopal's JP Hospital. No person has any right to mistreat our doctors."

"Due to today's incident, a senior doctor of JP Hospital was left extremely distressed and handed over his resignation. We are living in a civilized society. At this time, when there is a need to stand together, such a situation is neither in the public interest nor with this attitude- COVID-19 can be tackled", he said in Hindi.

"The incident that took place at JP Hospital today, affects the morale of our doctors, paramedical staff and people associated with medical services who are engaged in working day and night for our welfare. I appeal again, to all the people, to be decent and responsible citizens, instead of mistreating doctors and demoralising them", Chouhan said.

Madhya Pradesh CM said, "Our COVID warriors are constantly putting their lives at stake. They are working to serve humanity. I myself have appealed many times that all of us should unite, rise above politics and cooperate with all of them and boost their morale, so that, they serve the society in a better way."

On Saturday morning, a doctor of JP Hospital, Yogendra Srivastava alleged that a group of people talked rudely with him after one of the person's kin died after relatives accused the doctor for lack of proper treatment. The authorities have called for a probe in the matter. (ANI)

