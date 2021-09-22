Dissatisfaction with Haryana CM running high

As per the IANS CVoter tracker, dissatisfaction ratings for the Haryana CM are well above 40 per cent, while the satisfaction ratings among the public are much lower.

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) After the BJP changed Chief Ministers in three states, the latest on the radar seems to be Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, whose the satisfaction ratings have been consistently bad.

While five Chief Ministers have been dropped due to low popularity ratings as was shown in the IANS CVoter tracker earlier, data suggests that the Chief Ministers of Haryana and Rajasthan are on a slippery ground.

The BJP recently changed the Chief Ministers in Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttarakhand. In the case of Uttarakhand, the Chief Ministers were changed twice this year. The Congress too followed suit by recently replacing its Chief Minister in Punjab.

Two other 'unpopular' Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were ousted after the Assembly elections held earlier this year.

Yashwant Deshmukh, Founder-Director, CVoter International, said, "The ratings of IANS CVoter tracker have been vindicated across the board. While two CMs of Tamil and Puducherry were voted out by the people, the BJP had the wisdom to change its CMs in Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttarakhand. The Congress has also gone for a change in Punjab."

"Next on the radar are the Chief Ministers of Haryana and Rajasthan -- Manohar Lal Khattar and Ashok Gehlot, respectively -- whose ratings have been consistently bad," Deshmukh added.

