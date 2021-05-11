'Dissenter' Azad to head Congress task force on Covid

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Congress has set up a task force on Covid and one of the party's top dissenting voices, Ghulam Nabi Azad, has been appointed as its Chairman.

The inclusion of Azad comes as a surprise as he raised the issue of elections in the party and demanded more visible leadership.

The task force will oversee relief operations run by the party as control rooms have been set at the central and state level, along with efforts by Youth Congress workers.

In its meeting on Monday, the Congress Working Committee passed a resolution, reading: "The Congress Party commits to fighting the Covid-19 pandemic with its entire might and will support every people-friendly initiative of the government in fighting the pandemic."

"The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is nothing short of a grave calamity and a direct consequence of the Modi government's indifference, insensitivity and incompetence. It is the direct result of the Central government's willful disregard of scientific advice, its premature declaration of victory over the pandemic (that turned out to be just the first wave), and its unwillingness and inability to plan in advance in spite of warnings sounded not only by public health experts but also by the Standing Committee of Parliament concerned," it said.

