Dissident MLAs meet Karnataka Assembly Speaker after Supreme Court order

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11 (ANI): The political stalemate in Karnataka continued with 10 dissident MLAs meeting Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Thursday and tendering their resignations which he said he will consider to his 'satisfaction' whether they are genuine and voluntary before taking a decision.

The MLAs who had earlier in the day moved the Supreme Court came in a chartered flight from Mumbai under police protection at 6 pm as directed by the Apex Court and met Kumar in his chamber in the Vidhana Soudha complex to give their resignations.Talking to the media after the MLAs met him, Kumar dismissed the charge that he was delaying a decision on these resignations to help the government which has allegedly lost its majority."I need to examine these resignations (of rebel MLAs) all night and ascertain if they are genuine. The Supreme Court has asked me to take a decision. I have video-graphed everything and I will send it to the Supreme Court," said Kumar."I am delaying accepting the resignations because I love this land and I am not acting in haste because I have to convince myself. I am 70 years old and I don't have to believe that I am going to live another 100 years but at least I must die peacefully," he said.To a question, the Speaker said he has asked the MLAs to give their arguments in writing."They (rebel MLAs) told me that some people had threatened them and they went to Mumbai in fear. But I told them that they should have approached me and I would have given them protection. Only 3 working days have elapsed but they behaved like that an earthquake occurred," said Kumar."I said, I am repeating it, and I am emphasing that I am not under anybody's obligation, my obligation is to the aspirations of people of state and constitution of this republic," he said.Recalling the sequence of events from Saturday when the MLAs resigned, Kumar said he was in the office on that day between 10.30 and 12.45 in the morning and the legislators had not sought any appointment with him nor did they meet him. They came in the afternoon after he left the office and gave their resignations."On July 6, I was in my chamber till 1.30 pm. The MLAs came there at 2 pm, they didn't even take prior appointment. So, it's untrue that I ran away because they were coming. I felt hurt when I saw some news that I am delaying the process. Governor informed me on 6th. I was in office till then and later I left for personal work. Before that no MLAs informed that they were coming to meet me," he said.Sunday was a holiday and on Monday he had some personal commitments to attend to and so did not attend office."I felt hurt when I saw some news that I am delaying the process. Governor informed me on 6 July. I was in office till then and later I left for personal work. Before that no MLAs informed that they were coming to meet me," said Kumar."I have been in the office on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. I scrutinized resignations based on rule 202, Karnataka Assembly Rules and Procedures. 8 letters were not in the prescribed format. In case of the rest, I am obliged to look if resignations are voluntary and genuine. Won't speak about voluntary and genuine nature of resignations," he said.The Speaker said the MLAs did not communicate to him but rushed to the Governor."What can he do? Is it not misuse? They approached the Supreme Court," he said.Kumar said that his detractors expected him to work with "lightning speed" but he has to respect the constitution and rules before he takes a decision. He also went into history about defections as a malady since the late 60s and how the anti-defection law was made in 1985.He said he has been in public life for 40 years and he was not obliged to anybody while deciding this issue."I do not want to commit any mistake," he said.Kumar said while accepting resignation was one thing, deciding on disqualification was another because a disqualified person cannot re-enter the same House.With the resignation of these MLAs and 4 others, the strength of the ruling coalition has come down to 103 while support for BJP has gone upto 106. (ANI)