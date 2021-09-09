Dissolution of Haritha committee reflects anti-women approach of IUML, says MoS V Muraleedharan

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday condemned the dissolution of the women's wing of the Muslim Student's Federation (MSF) by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and said that it reflected the party's anti-women approach.



Speaking to ANI, Muraleedharan said that the IUML's actions were in contradiction to the Congress party's claims of taking a stand for women protection.

"IUML is a constituent party of UPA and is a major party in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's constituency Wayanad. We all know that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned for UPA during the Kerala elections and Rahul Gandhi was elected in Lok Sabha due to IUML's support," he said.

"Congress has formed an image of taking a stand for women. But their constituent party dissolved the women's wing of MSF because they spoke against women discrimination and harassment. So, I would like to know that what these Congress leaders have to say now to IUML's anti-women approach," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, IUML in Kerala dissolved the state committee of the Haritha, the women's wing of MSF on the ground of 'gross indiscipline'.

IUML state general secretary PMA Salam informed the media about the decision and said that Haritha leaders had repeatedly violated the party disciplinary codes.

This came after the IUML leadership had asked the Haritha leaders to withdraw their complaint against the leaders of the MSF lodged with the State Women's Commission for allegedly making misogynistic remarks against them.

Prior to lodging the complaint with the Women's Commission, Haritha leaders also filed a complaint with the party, but the leadership failed to resolve the issue. IUML leaders held several rounds of discussion with Haritha leaders but they did not withdraw their complaint.

Reacting to the development, Muraleedharan had slammed IUML for the dissolution on the microblogging site Twitter.

"Instead of probing the allegations, they chose to shut the forum that meant to empower women. Shame," he tweeted. (ANI)

