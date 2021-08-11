Distressed to see sacredness of Rajya Sabha being destroyed, says Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Condemning the ruckus created by Opposition MPs on Tuesday, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu got emotional and said he was distressed to see the sacredness of the House being destroyed over a difference of opinion.



"I am distressed as the way this sacredness was destroyed yesterday when some members sat on the table some others climbed on the tables of the house, perhaps to be more visible, was an act of sacrilege. I have no words to condemn the act as I spent a sleepless night," he said.

As the Chairman made the remark, the Opposition MPs continued sloganeering, following which the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon.

"Destroying any place amounts to an act of sacrilege. We are a land of temples, churches, mosques and gurudwaras. These are holy places with demarcated sacred areas which are known as sanctum sanctorum. The Parliament is regarded as the temple of democracy. The table and area where the officers and reporters of the house and presiding officers are seated are said as holy Sanctum Sanctorum of the house. A certain degree of secretness is attached to this place. Devotees are allowed only up to Sanctum Sanctorum and not beyond," said the Chairman.

"Last night I struggled to find out the provocation or reason to forcing this august house to reach such low yesterday. A discussion on agriculture problems was listed. there can be a difference of opinion, they could have discussed it in house and protested and voted against it," he said.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19, and inflation.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19. (ANI)