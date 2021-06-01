Distribution of ration tokens begins in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, June 1 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has commenced distribution of tokens for getting essential supplies from ration shops during June and will continue this till June 4.

The tokens are delivered at the doorstep of the ration cardholders.

V. Balasubramanian, a small-time businessman from Chennai's Ashok Nagar, told IANS that the ration token has reached his home, and the distribution of ration will commence from June 5.