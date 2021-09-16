District level Taekwondo Championship organised in J-K's Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 16 (ANI): Srinagar District level Taekwondo Championship was held on Wednesday. It was organised under the Srinagar Smart City Project.



While speaking to ANI, the organiser of the event Ansha Basheer said, "After a gap of six years, such a championship is being held in Srinagar. Children are really happy as Taekwondo is a popular sport in Srinagar."

"The main purpose of organising this event is to motivate the children from all over the country so that they also come and participate," she added.

Children from Srinagar were happy that the event was being held after six years.

"I am very happy with the championship, I want such events to be held every year because it gives us not only physical but mental strength also," said Ahalika Tahir, a participant.

"I urge everyone in the country to come and take part in sports," she added.

"Taekwondo keeps you fit. These events will also help the country to get its first medal in Taekwondo at the Olympics," said Rahmat Jahan, another participant.

The event also had a Taekwondo demonstration by the District Taekwondo Association of Shopian.

"Self-defence is the need of the hour. We should motivate our children through this kind of event so that they can learn martial arts and Taekwondo," said a member of the District Taekwondo Association of Shopian. (ANI)

