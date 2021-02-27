Disturbing comments against judges are being made on social media, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Patna (Bihar) [India], February 27 (ANI): Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday condemned the "disturbing new trend" in which some people making objectionable comments about judges who do not pass favourable orders on their petitions.



Addressing a function here organised to mark the inauguration of the Centerary Building of the Patna High Court, the Union Minister said, "I foresee a disturbing trend. Of late, some people have begun campaigning for a select judgment. Then if the judgment isn't in accord with their view, I see disturbing comments against judges on social media and at times being trolled. It is unfair."

Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and many judges of the Supreme Court and High court were present at the event.

Ravi Shankar Prasad further said, "The total number of cases digitally heard in India this pandemic. And I am giving you the number of 31st of January 2021. A total of 76.38 lakh cases were heard in the entire country through video conferencing and digital speaking."

"During challenging times of pandemic 52,353 cases were heard digitally in Supreme Court. 24.55 lakhs cases were heard digitally in High Courts. 51.83 Lakh cases were heard digitally in District Court," he added.

Recalling the traditions of Patna High Court, he said, "The evolution of Patna High Court is very interesting, it was established in 1916 and later in many ways it became the identity of new state of Bihar. Today Patna High Court is a proud symbol of Bihar's identity."

He further informed that the government has created a National Judicial Data Grid in collaboration with the Supreme Court.

"We have created a National Judicial Data Grid in collaboration with the Supreme Court where 18.09 crore case status you can know at a click of a button and 13.59 crore orders and judgments of all the Courts of India are available," the Union Minister said. (ANI)

