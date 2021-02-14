DIY Cocktails for Valentine's Day

Expert inputs from Akash Tomar and Vikram KU, Brand Ambassadors, Diageo India.
CHAI DATE
Ingredients:
*45 ml Copper Dog
*30 ml Indian Masala Black Tea
*2 dash Orange Bitters
*30 ml Honey Water
*20 ml Lime Juice
Garnish: Cookies
Glassware: Tea Cup
Method: Add all the ingredients into a shaker. Add ice and shake well. Remove the ice and shake once more. Pour into a teacup over fresh ice. Garnish with some cookies on the side.
ALL ABOUT US
Ingredients:
*45 ml Singleton of Glendullan 12 YO
*2 dash Orange Bitters
*7.5 ml Raspberry Syrup
Garnish: Raspberries
Glassware: Rocks/Whisky
Method: In a whisky glass, add the ingredients. Add ice and stir well. Garnish with rose buds and serve.
TALISKER SPICED CHOCOLATE
Ingredients:
*45 ml Talisker 10 YO
*5 ml Cinnamon Syrup
*20 ml Chocolate Syrup
*20 ml Fresh Cream
Garnish: Cinnamon Coated Marshmallow
Glassware: Talisker Mug/Old Fashioned
Method: In a shaker add all the ingredients. Add ice and shake well. Pour into your glass. Garnish with cinnamon coated marshmallows
JOHNNIE & ELDERFLOWER
Ingredients:
*50ml Johnnie Walker Black Label
*30ml Elderflower Cordial
*100ml Soda
Garnish: Lemon Thyme/Mint Sprig
Glassware: Highball
Method: Pour the whisky in a glass over ice. Stir in the cordial and the soda. Garnish and serve.
CHOC'ORANGE
Ingredients:
*45 ml Black and White Scotch Whisky
*45 ml Orange juice
*2 dashes Chocolate Bitters
*Soda to top up
Garnish: Orange Zest/Grated Chocolate Rim
Glassware: Highball
Method: Rim the highball glass with grated chocolate. Pour the whisky, orange juice, bitters and ice into a highball glass. Top up with soda. Stir well and garnish to serve.
CRANBERRY FIZZ
Ingredients:
*45 ml Black Dog
*30 ml Cranberry Juice
*15 ml Lime Juice
*90 ml Appy Fizz
Garnish: Apple slice/Cranberry skewers
Glassware: Highball
Method: Add all the ingredients except the Appy fizz into a highball glass. Add ice and top up with Appy fizz. Stir well. Garnish and serve.
SMIRNOFF PINK LADY
Ingredients:
*60ml Smirnoff Vodka
*15ml Fresh Lime juice
*20ml Elderflower syrup
*30ml Cranberry juice
Glassware: Martini
Garnish: Edible Flower Or Lemon Wedge
Method: In a cocktail shaker add all the ingredients. Drop in 10 ice cubes. Shake well and strain into a martini glass. Garnish and serve.
KETEL ESPRESSO MARTINI
Ingredients:
*60ml Ketel One Vodka
*30ml Black Filter Coffee
*25ml Sugar Syrup
Glassware: Martini/ Coupe
Garnish: 3 Coffee Beans
Method: Keep a Chilled Martini / Coupe Glass ready. In a cocktail shaker, add the ingredients along with 10-12 ice cubes. Shake well for 15 seconds. Strain into your chilled glass. Garnish and serve.
GORDON'S STRWABERRY and ELDERFLOWER
Ingredients:
*60ml Gordon's London Dry
*15ml Elderflower Syrup
*15ml Strawberry Puree
*25ml Lemon Juice
*Tonic Water To Top Up
Glassware: Collins Glass
Garnish: Strawberry Slice
Method: Add the ingredients to your glass. Add ice and top up with tonic water. Stir and Enjoy.
TANQUERAY BLUSHING MARTNI
Ingredients:
*60ml Tanqueray London Dry Gin
*30ml Grape Fruit Juice
*1 Rosemary Sprig
Glassware: Martini Glass
Garnish: Grapefruit Slice And Rosemary
Method: In a shaker tin or jam jar at home, pour in the ingredients. Add ice cubes and shake well. Pour into your glass. Sip and enjoy.
BAILEYS AFFOGATO
Ingredients:
*50ml Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur
*30ml Freshly Brewed Black Coffee
*2 Large Scoops of Vanilla Or Butterscotch Ice Cream
Glassware: Whisky Glass
Garnish: Grated Dark Chocolate and Almond on top/Coffee beans (Optional)
Method: Pour the Brewed black coffee in a Chilled whisky glass. Add Baileys Original Irish cream Liqueur. Add 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream/ Butterscotch and enjoy.
