DIY Cocktails for Valentine's Day

Method: Add all the ingredients into a shaker. Add ice and shake well. Remove the ice and shake once more. Pour into a teacup over fresh ice. Garnish with some cookies on the side.

Ingredients:

*45 ml Singleton of Glendullan 12 YO

*2 dash Orange Bitters

*7.5 ml Raspberry Syrup

Garnish: Raspberries

Glassware: Rocks/Whisky

Method: In a whisky glass, add the ingredients. Add ice and stir well. Garnish with rose buds and serve.

TALISKER SPICED CHOCOLATE

Ingredients:

*45 ml Talisker 10 YO

*5 ml Cinnamon Syrup

*20 ml Chocolate Syrup

*20 ml Fresh Cream

Garnish: Cinnamon Coated Marshmallow

Glassware: Talisker Mug/Old Fashioned

Method: In a shaker add all the ingredients. Add ice and shake well. Pour into your glass. Garnish with cinnamon coated marshmallows

JOHNNIE & ELDERFLOWER

Ingredients:

*50ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

*30ml Elderflower Cordial

*100ml Soda

Garnish: Lemon Thyme/Mint Sprig

Glassware: Highball

Method: Pour the whisky in a glass over ice. Stir in the cordial and the soda. Garnish and serve.

CHOC'ORANGE

Ingredients:

*45 ml Black and White Scotch Whisky

*45 ml Orange juice

*2 dashes Chocolate Bitters

*Soda to top up

Garnish: Orange Zest/Grated Chocolate Rim

Glassware: Highball

Method: Rim the highball glass with grated chocolate. Pour the whisky, orange juice, bitters and ice into a highball glass. Top up with soda. Stir well and garnish to serve.

CRANBERRY FIZZ

Ingredients:

*45 ml Black Dog

*30 ml Cranberry Juice

*15 ml Lime Juice

*90 ml Appy Fizz

Garnish: Apple slice/Cranberry skewers

Glassware: Highball

Method: Add all the ingredients except the Appy fizz into a highball glass. Add ice and top up with Appy fizz. Stir well. Garnish and serve.

SMIRNOFF PINK LADY

Ingredients:

*60ml Smirnoff Vodka

*15ml Fresh Lime juice

*20ml Elderflower syrup

*30ml Cranberry juice



Glassware: Martini

Garnish: Edible Flower Or Lemon Wedge

Method: In a cocktail shaker add all the ingredients. Drop in 10 ice cubes. Shake well and strain into a martini glass. Garnish and serve.

KETEL ESPRESSO MARTINI

Ingredients:

*60ml Ketel One Vodka

*30ml Black Filter Coffee

*25ml Sugar Syrup



Glassware: Martini/ Coupe

Garnish: 3 Coffee Beans

Method: Keep a Chilled Martini / Coupe Glass ready. In a cocktail shaker, add the ingredients along with 10-12 ice cubes. Shake well for 15 seconds. Strain into your chilled glass. Garnish and serve.

GORDON'S STRWABERRY and ELDERFLOWER

Ingredients:

*60ml Gordon's London Dry

*15ml Elderflower Syrup

*15ml Strawberry Puree

*25ml Lemon Juice

*Tonic Water To Top Up

Glassware: Collins Glass

Garnish: Strawberry Slice

Method: Add the ingredients to your glass. Add ice and top up with tonic water. Stir and Enjoy.

TANQUERAY BLUSHING MARTNI

Ingredients:

*60ml Tanqueray London Dry Gin

*30ml Grape Fruit Juice

*1 Rosemary Sprig



Glassware: Martini Glass

Garnish: Grapefruit Slice And Rosemary



Method: In a shaker tin or jam jar at home, pour in the ingredients. Add ice cubes and shake well. Pour into your glass. Sip and enjoy.

BAILEYS AFFOGATO

Ingredients:

*50ml Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur

*30ml Freshly Brewed Black Coffee

*2 Large Scoops of Vanilla Or Butterscotch Ice Cream

Glassware: Whisky Glass

Garnish: Grated Dark Chocolate and Almond on top/Coffee beans (Optional)

Method: Pour the Brewed black coffee in a Chilled whisky glass. Add Baileys Original Irish cream Liqueur. Add 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream/ Butterscotch and enjoy.

