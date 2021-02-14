DIY Cocktails for Valentine's Day

  1. Sify.com
Expert inputs from Akash Tomar and Vikram KU, Brand Ambassadors, Diageo India.

CHAI DATE

Ingredients:

*45 ml Copper Dog
*30 ml Indian Masala Black Tea
*2 dash Orange Bitters
*30 ml Honey Water
*20 ml Lime Juice

Garnish: Cookies

Glassware: Tea Cup

Method: Add all the ingredients into a shaker. Add ice and shake well. Remove the ice and shake once more. Pour into a teacup over fresh ice. Garnish with some cookies on the side.

ALL ABOUT US

Ingredients:

*45 ml Singleton of Glendullan 12 YO
*2 dash Orange Bitters
*7.5 ml Raspberry Syrup

Garnish: Raspberries

Glassware: Rocks/Whisky

Method: In a whisky glass, add the ingredients. Add ice and stir well. Garnish with rose buds and serve.

TALISKER SPICED CHOCOLATE

Ingredients:

*45 ml Talisker 10 YO
*5 ml Cinnamon Syrup
*20 ml Chocolate Syrup
*20 ml Fresh Cream

Garnish: Cinnamon Coated Marshmallow

Glassware: Talisker Mug/Old Fashioned

Method: In a shaker add all the ingredients. Add ice and shake well. Pour into your glass. Garnish with cinnamon coated marshmallows

JOHNNIE & ELDERFLOWER

Ingredients:

*50ml Johnnie Walker Black Label
*30ml Elderflower Cordial
*100ml Soda

Garnish: Lemon Thyme/Mint Sprig

Glassware: Highball

Method: Pour the whisky in a glass over ice. Stir in the cordial and the soda. Garnish and serve.

CHOC'ORANGE

Ingredients:

*45 ml Black and White Scotch Whisky
*45 ml Orange juice
*2 dashes Chocolate Bitters
*Soda to top up

Garnish: Orange Zest/Grated Chocolate Rim

Glassware: Highball

Method: Rim the highball glass with grated chocolate. Pour the whisky, orange juice, bitters and ice into a highball glass. Top up with soda. Stir well and garnish to serve.

CRANBERRY FIZZ

Ingredients:

*45 ml Black Dog
*30 ml Cranberry Juice
*15 ml Lime Juice
*90 ml Appy Fizz

Garnish: Apple slice/Cranberry skewers

Glassware: Highball

Method: Add all the ingredients except the Appy fizz into a highball glass. Add ice and top up with Appy fizz. Stir well. Garnish and serve.

SMIRNOFF PINK LADY

Ingredients:

*60ml Smirnoff Vodka
*15ml Fresh Lime juice
*20ml Elderflower syrup
*30ml Cranberry juice

Glassware: Martini

Garnish: Edible Flower Or Lemon Wedge

Method: In a cocktail shaker add all the ingredients. Drop in 10 ice cubes. Shake well and strain into a martini glass. Garnish and serve.

KETEL ESPRESSO MARTINI

Ingredients:

*60ml Ketel One Vodka
*30ml Black Filter Coffee
*25ml Sugar Syrup

Glassware: Martini/ Coupe

Garnish: 3 Coffee Beans

Method: Keep a Chilled Martini / Coupe Glass ready. In a cocktail shaker, add the ingredients along with 10-12 ice cubes. Shake well for 15 seconds. Strain into your chilled glass. Garnish and serve.

GORDON'S STRWABERRY and ELDERFLOWER

Ingredients:

*60ml Gordon's London Dry
*15ml Elderflower Syrup
*15ml Strawberry Puree
*25ml Lemon Juice
*Tonic Water To Top Up

Glassware: Collins Glass

Garnish: Strawberry Slice

Method: Add the ingredients to your glass. Add ice and top up with tonic water. Stir and Enjoy.

TANQUERAY BLUSHING MARTNI

Ingredients:

*60ml Tanqueray London Dry Gin
*30ml Grape Fruit Juice
*1 Rosemary Sprig

Glassware: Martini Glass

Garnish: Grapefruit Slice And Rosemary

Method: In a shaker tin or jam jar at home, pour in the ingredients. Add ice cubes and shake well. Pour into your glass. Sip and enjoy.

BAILEYS AFFOGATO

Ingredients:

*50ml Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur
*30ml Freshly Brewed Black Coffee
*2 Large Scoops of Vanilla Or Butterscotch Ice Cream

Glassware: Whisky Glass

Garnish: Grated Dark Chocolate and Almond on top/Coffee beans (Optional)

Method: Pour the Brewed black coffee in a Chilled whisky glass. Add Baileys Original Irish cream Liqueur. Add 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream/ Butterscotch and enjoy.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

--IANS
tb

