Diya Kumari in 7-member committee for museum project

Jaipur, Feb 22 (IANS) Rajasthan MP Diya Kumari will be part of the seven-member committee constituted by the Gujarat government for a museum project.
The museum will be showcasing the contributions of 562 erstwhile princely states in the making of the Union of India. It will be located at the Statue of Unity complex near the Sardar Sarovar Dam at Kevadia. Her name was recently announced by the Gujarat government.
The museum envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will compile, chronicle and collate post-Independence India's history, including Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's efforts to integrate the 562 princely states into the Union of India.
Diya Kumari said that she is proud to be a part of this historical initiative. She also expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, for giving her an opportunity to contribute to this prestigious project.
