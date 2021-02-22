Diya Kumari in 7-member committee for museum project

Jaipur, Feb 22 (IANS) Rajasthan MP Diya Kumari will be part of the seven-member committee constituted by the Gujarat government for a museum project.

The museum will be showcasing the contributions of 562 erstwhile princely states in the making of the Union of India. It will be located at the Statue of Unity complex near the Sardar Sarovar Dam at Kevadia. Her name was recently announced by the Gujarat government.