  4. DJ electrocuted during UP wedding

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Jun 17th, 2021, 13:20:20hrs
Ballia (Uttar Pradesh), June 17 (IANS) A youth was killed and another suffered severe burn injuries when the DJ van around which they were present during a wedding ceremony, came in contact with a live wire.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at a wedding being held at the residence of Shriram Rajbhar in Inderpur village.

Bablu Rajbhar and Sonu suffered critical burns and both were rushed to a hospital where Bablu died during treatment.

Sonu is undergoing treatment in the hospital, the police said.

--IANS

amita/in

