DJB chairman reviews water situation, pushes for 24x7 supply

Jain, who is also the chairman of Delhi Jal Board (DJB), took stock of the implementation of the 24x7 water supply project in the capital.

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Delhi Water Minster Satyendar Jain on Tuesday reviewed the availability of water and its supply system for all sections of consumers in the national capital.

"DJB will float multiple tenders to implement the scheme; intricacies regarding the same were being finalised in the meeting that went on for over three hours," DJB said in an official statement.

During the meeting, Jain also took stock of the works being done upon the water bodies and STPs of the city and proposed changes to enhance the quality of work. A detailed discussion was held on technicalities involved at every check-point from pumping to connection and supply, official said.

"The scheme should be implemented as soon as possible for the benefit of the people of Delhi and all technicalities should be addressed in a time bound manner," Satyendar Jain said after review meeting on Tuesday.

Besides these, Jain also took assessment of the other water related projects going on in the city and allotted duties to officials for ensuring a smooth flow of work so that they can be completed at the earliest.

--IANS

pd/skp/