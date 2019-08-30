DK Shivakumar arrives at ED office in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Friday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi after being summoned in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Shivakumar was summoned by the ED in an alleged money laundering case and he was asked to appear before the probe agency in the afternoon today.

"It is my duty and I respect the law. We are lawmakers and law-abiding citizens. I don't know why they summoned me under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Act. Let me see and hear them out in order to find what do they want and I am ready to support them," said Shivakumar on Friday while speaking to the reporters ahead of appearing before ED.On being asked that the ED might take some strict action against Shivakumar, he said: "One, who is born, has to ultimately die and everyone has to go through a good and bad phase in their life. I have not done anything wrong, my heart is clean. I will answer them and leave it to them."The Congress leader was summoned by the law enforcement agency last night and was asked to appear before it in the afternoon today.He was summoned hours after the Karnataka High Court declined his plea seeking a stay on the investigating agency's previous summons, issued to him on December 2018 in the case.Earlier today, asserting that the money recovered by the agencies from his residence was earned by him, he said, "It is all a conspiracy. I have not made any mistake".He also downplayed the allegations of corruptions leveled against him."I have been a law-abiding citizen all my life, have always respected the law. I have got notices from agencies on different issues, I have answered everything and if they want more answers then I will give," he asserted. (ANI)