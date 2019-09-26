DK Shivakumar files bail plea in Delhi HC in connection with money laundering case

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court for bail in connection with the money laundering case.

Shivakumar's legal team approached the High Court after his earlier bail plea was dismissed by a special court in Delhi on Wednesday.

The special court had dismissed his bail plea stating that the Karnataka Congress leader is "not entitled to bail" at this stage.

The bail plea was rejected by special court judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, who said that investigation agency must get a free and fair chance to reach a logical conclusion.The court added that the "accused is not entitled to bail" at this stage of the investigation, adding that the Enforcement Directorate arguments had presented some crucial documents and list of 317 alleged bank accounts of the accused.The court had also directed the Tihar jail authorities to take care of his all medical issues and take him to Ram Manohar Lohia, Safdarjung and AIIMS hospitals if needed.Shivakumar, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody of Enforcement Directorate, sought bail on health grounds. However, the ED opposed the bail stating that the accused may influence witness and tamper proofs.DK Shivakumar is currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody of ED till October 1. (ANI)