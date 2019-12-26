DK Shivakumar slams Karnataka govt over compensation for Mangaluru protest victim

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 26 : Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Thursday criticised the state government's decision of keeping on hold the compensation amount for families of those who died in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Mangaluru.

"The state government's decision to keep compensation amount for those who died in anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru was taken after Chief Minister Yediyurappa got a message from Delhi," said Shivakumar.



Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that compensation of Rs 10 lakh announced for the family of the two persons who died in violence in Mangaluru during the anti-CAA protest will be decided only after the inquiry by Crime Investigation Department.



"If the two killed in police firing are proved guilty in the incident then the government will not provide any compensation to their families," Yediyurappa had said during a press conference.

The Karnataka government on December 22 had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the two men killed in violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Mangaluru on December 19.

