DK Shivakumar slams K'taka govt over loss of lives due to oxygen shortage at Chamarajanagar hospital

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka) [India], June 27 (ANI): Slamming the state government over the incident of oxygen shortage at a government hospital here last month in which 36 people died, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Sunday alleged that the tragedy was not an accident but a murder and the state government was responsible for it.



Speaking to the media on his visit to the homes of the deceased, who have passed away recently due to a dearth of oxygen in Chamarajanagar, Shivakumar said, "People, are outraged by the misgovernance of the state government. Fearing this outrage, BJP leaders are not going to the people. The government initially said that only three people died of oxygen shortage in Chamarajanagar. When we visited here, it was discovered that 28 were dead."

"These are not deaths, but murders, murders committed by the government. No action has been taken regarding these murders," he added.

Shivakumar said that Congress has distributed 1 lakh as aid to the families of deceased, who lost their life due to oxygen shortage at the hospital.

"As the KPCC president, I am meeting the families of all 36 victims today. I looked forward to the government meeting him, but they did not meet. We were forced to come here seeing their distressing condition, and to provide them relief of Rs 1 lakh from the party," he added.

Shivakumar alleged that the number of Covid deaths is more than the government's figures. (ANI)

