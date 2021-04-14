DLF Promenade launches Sunkissed Summer campaign

The latest collection, titled 'Sunkissed' Summer', DLF Promenade swaps out its signature contemporary and edgy aesthetic for a softer one this summer based on the magic of escapism -- the entire collection being a love letter for 2021's colour trends. From shirts and blouses to dresses and trousers and everything in between -- fluid silhouettes, sumptuous colours and soft fabrics -- make your summer fantasies come to life! DLF Promenade's Spring Summer campaign brings fashion in a fresh, bright new light. As we head out into the great outdoors, the collection taps into the bright, renewing energy of the season to create bold designs to eye-catching hues. From rainbow stripes heels to see-through buckle bags and chunky colour-block sneakers, every piece has been tailored to stand out!

From a botanical twist on the classic toile du jouy to romantic florals there's everything you would expect from a spring/summer collection, but with an extra splash of colour and panache.

Through this campaign, the brand will also be launching high-fashion look books and inspirational and relevant content across all its digital platforms, i.e., the website, and social media handles across: Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. It wishes to engage and build a digital community with new ideas and innovation when it comes to fashion. This activity is to understand the creative millennial brain and take it to the next notch. It is to kickstart a fashion movement of its own.

With this, the mall has also rolled out umpteen relevant propositions to encourage past, present and future customers to join in the excitement. From on ground activations with fashion floats to lucrative shopping promotions in collaboration with high-end fashion brands, the mall has it all this time. Staying in line with their 'Experience First' approach, DLF Promenade will also offer customers an opportunity to make a wish through 'Message in a bottle' activation.

On shopping for worth Rs 20,000 one lucky winner will win a Tote Bag exclusively designed by Desi Pop! For shopping worth Rs 50,000 and above one could also get their hands on one complete look from the fashion float across participating brands.

