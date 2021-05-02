DMDK's Premalatha in third position in TN's Virudhachalam

Premalatha made her electoral debut in Virudhachalam, like her husband several years back.

Chennai, May 2 (IANS) DMDK Treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant, wife of actor and party founder A. Vijayakant, was on Sunday trailing behind the Congress and PMK candidates in Tamil Nadu's Virudhachalam Assembly seat.

While Vijayakant had won, his wife does not seem likely to follow in his footsteps, going by the vote counting trend as put out by the Election Commission.

Congress candidate Radhakrishnan is having a comfortable lead of about 5,000 votes over his PMK rival J. Karthikeyan, while Premalatha has got about 4,260 votes.

The DMDK vote share at present is only 0.43 per cent.

The party came out of the AIADMK alliance and joined hands with T.T.V. Dhinakaran's AMMK.

--IANS

vj/vd