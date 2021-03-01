DMK alliance partner Indian Union Muslim League to contest on 3 seats in Tamil Nadu assembly polls

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 1 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday said it has arrived at a seat sharing alliance with IUML (Indian Union Muslim League) allotting them three seats for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls.



"Indian Union Muslim League has got three seats in DMK-led alliance for 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections," KM Kader Mohideen, National President, IUML said after finalising the deal with the DMK.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

The term of the 15th legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2. (ANI)

